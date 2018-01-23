 

Black Ferns Sevens name squad for Sydney series

Black Ferns Sevens coach Allan Bunting will be looking for an improved performance from his 12-strong squad at this weekend's Sydney leg of the women's rugby sevens world series.

The world champions are looking to get acclimatised before the Gold Coast games.
The Kiwis were unceremoniously dumped out of the opening tournament in the series, beaten 14-12 by the United States in the Dubai quarter-finals early last month.

New Zealand went on to beat France 24-0 in the fifth place play-off, while the US were outplayed 34-0 by Olympic gold medallists Australia in the final.

The Gold Coast games will see women's sevens involved for the very first time.
The Black Ferns Sevens will be without the injured Kat Whata-Simpkins and Kayla McAlister (overseas), and will be keen to recapture their best form of 2017.

They were beaten only twice last year - both times by the United States.

The reigning champions are focussed on this week's Sydney tournament.
New Zealand begin the Sydney tournament on Friday with pool matches against Japan and England before playing the US in a key game heading into Saturday's knockout matches.

Points from the Dubai and Sydney tournaments will be added to teams' totals from 2016-17 to determine seedings at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco next July.

The Kiwis won silver in 2016, losing to Australia in the final.
Black Ferns Sevens: Ruby Tui, Alena Saili, Stacey Waaka, Niall Williams, Sarah Goss (captain), Michaela Blyde, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Tenika Willison.

