Black Ferns Sevens name squad for Sydney series

Black Ferns Sevens coach Allan Bunting will be looking for an improved performance from his 12-strong squad at this weekend's Sydney leg of the women's rugby sevens world series.

The Kiwis were unceremoniously dumped out of the opening tournament in the series, beaten 14-12 by the United States in the Dubai quarter-finals early last month.

New Zealand went on to beat France 24-0 in the fifth place play-off, while the US were outplayed 34-0 by Olympic gold medallists Australia in the final.

The Black Ferns Sevens will be without the injured Kat Whata-Simpkins and Kayla McAlister (overseas), and will be keen to recapture their best form of 2017.

They were beaten only twice last year - both times by the United States.

New Zealand begin the Sydney tournament on Friday with pool matches against Japan and England before playing the US in a key game heading into Saturday's knockout matches.

Points from the Dubai and Sydney tournaments will be added to teams' totals from 2016-17 to determine seedings at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco next July.