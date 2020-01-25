Black Ferns Sevens kick off Sydney campaign with win over Japan

The Black Ferns Sevens have kicked off their campaign in Sydney with a 28-0 win over Japan as Michaela Blyde continued her try-scoring form from Hamilton.

The Japanese held the current World Sevens Series leaders scoreless in the first half but NZ would fight back with Stacey Fluhler, Kelly Brazier and Ruby Tui also scoring.

The Black Ferns Sevens face Russia in their next match later today and then final group opponent England tomorrow.