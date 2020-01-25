TODAY |

Black Ferns Sevens kick off Sydney campaign with win over Japan

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Ferns Sevens have kicked off their campaign in Sydney with a 28-0 win over Japan as Michaela Blyde continued her try-scoring form from Hamilton.

Michaela Blyde. Source: Photosport

The Japanese held the current World Sevens Series leaders scoreless in the first half but NZ would fight back with Stacey Fluhler, Kelly Brazier and Ruby Tui also scoring.

The Black Ferns Sevens face Russia in their next match later today and then final group opponent England tomorrow.

The All Blacks Sevens face Wales and a blockbuster against Fiji later today before rounding out pool play against Kenya tomorrow.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:16
World Athletics imposes rule changes over Nike's Vaporfly running shoes
2
George Burgess cops brutal Super League welcoming, flattened by Tongan wrecking ball Ben Murdoch-Masila
3
Calls for ICC to change laws after another controversial Mankad runout in the under-19 World Cup
4
Early start to Super Rugby is 'dangerous' for players says Brumbies coach after scorcher against reds
5
Black Caps throw away fourth T20 against India, fall to another super over loss
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15

Aaron Cruden lands ice-cool drop kick to cement Chiefs' comeback win over Blues

Aaron Cruden leads Chiefs to victory in high scoring thriller against Blues
00:39

Chiefs wing Sean Wainui balancing fatherhood with rugby

Super Rugby Picks: Who gets first blood in season-opener between Blues and Chiefs?