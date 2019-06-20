TODAY |

Black Ferns Sevens invite Hawke's Bay girl to training after being told she can't play in First XV - 'Don't let anyone stop you'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Social Issues
Hawke's Bay

The Black Ferns Sevens have rallied behind a young girl in Hawke's Bay who has been told she can't play for her First XV because of her gender by inviting her to train with them.

Briar Hales, 11, from Havelock North Intermediate has been told by event organisers - those from the five schools taking part- that she should play for the girls team, not the boys.

As a result, it's understood Briar pulled out of the team.

The ruling and aftermath didn't sit well with Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini, who appeared on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"I think she should be playing - she's 11-years-old, she loves the sport and she's pretty good at it. To have the guts at 11 to want to play against boys as well, she should have every right to want to play," Hirini said.

"I'm disappointed she's been put in a position where she's had to choose and she feels like she's going to let her team down if she plays."

Hirini then made an offer to Briar to come train with some other serious competition - the recent World Series champions.

"Hopefully, we can get her to Mount Maunganui and have a run around with us because that would be pretty cool."

Breakfast presenter John Campbell then gave fellow Sevens player Niall Williams the chance to formally invite Briar to train with them with a heartfelt message down the camera.

"Hey Briar, we just want to say we think what you're doing is amazing, keep doing it and don't let anyone stop you," Williams said.

"Rugby is an amazing sport and it can take you a lot of places in the future.

"Make sure you come down to the Mount and call us up and we'll be happy to train alongside you any day."

Havelock North Intermediate principal Julia Beaumont told RNZ yesterday everyone at her school really supports women in rugby.

"We have had girls in our First XV for years and never had a problem, it's always been supported by the other schools we play against.

"They've said this decision will be under review."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Briar Hales, 11, has been told she can't play in the boys team by event organisers. Source: Breakfast
More From
Rugby
Social Issues
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Williamson's maximum also brought up his century in the four-wicket win.
Kane Williamson's heroic century guides Black Caps to dramatic win against South Africa at World Cup
2
The Cowboys utility said he was grateful that his Samoan father gave him the nod to represent his mum's Tongan heritage.
Former Toa Samoa player John Asiata had to get dad's permission to play for Mate Ma'a Tonga
3
Broncos centre Staggs came from humble beginnings and is quickly stamping his mark on the NRL scene.
Kotoni Staggs to make Mate Ma’a Tonga debut, set to represent his father he has never met
4
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 18: Crusaders huddle as the TMO checks a possible forward pass during the Super Rugby match between DHL Stormers and Crusaders at DHL Newlands Stadium on May 18, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Crusaders name 12 All Blacks in full-strength starting XV for playoff with Highlanders
5
The Storm enforcer is also eligible to play for Toa Samoa, with both his parents born in the Pacific Islands.
'NZ gave my family a safe place to stay' - Kiwis prop vows to never switch allegiances, despite Samoan lineage
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:17
The Crusaders coach said he simply waited until Sunday morning when he woke up and found out it was the Highlanders.

Scott Robertson wasn't calculating who Crusaders would face in quarter-finals - 'My math wasn't too sharp in school'
01:51
Analysts are warning that investors could be in for a rocky ride.

NZ-based medicinal cannabis company Cannasouth has soft stock exchange debut
00:44
The hooker returns for Friday's quarter-final against the Highlanders after a month off.

Crusaders' Codie Taylor says fractured index finger wasn't all bad - 'Gets me out of dishes and nappies'
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 18: Crusaders huddle as the TMO checks a possible forward pass during the Super Rugby match between DHL Stormers and Crusaders at DHL Newlands Stadium on May 18, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Crusaders name 12 All Blacks in full-strength starting XV for playoff with Highlanders