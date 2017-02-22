Black Ferns Sevens include rookie in their ranks for Las Vegas series

Women's Sevens world series leaders New Zealand have introduced uncapped Cheyelle Robins-Reti in a lone change for the tournament in Las Vegas.

New Zealand's Portia Woodman goes on the attack against France at the HSBC Sydney Sevens Source: Photosport

Robins-Reti exchanges roles with Renee Wickliffe, who will be a travelling reserve for next week's third-round event.

Coach Allan Bunting has unveiled an otherwise experienced squad for a campaign, which features pool games against Brazil, England and Olympic champions Australia.

Bunting says a surprise loss to the United States in the Sydney semi-finals delivered an important reminder.

"We need to treat every game as a final, and that it doesn't matter who we are playing," he said.

"We will face Australia in pool play in Vegas, but we are focused on game one against Brazil. We are confident that with the right focus we can take our game up another notch and play with greater consistency."

Black Ferns Sevens squad