 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Black Ferns Sevens include rookie in their ranks for Las Vegas series

share

Source:

NZN

Women's Sevens world series leaders New Zealand have introduced uncapped Cheyelle Robins-Reti in a lone change for the tournament in Las Vegas.

New Zealand's Portia Woodman goes on the attack against France at the HSBC Sydney Sevens, 03 February, round two of the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series. Photo credit: Michael Lee - Taiwan Mike Photography - KLC fotos for World Rugby

New Zealand's Portia Woodman goes on the attack against France at the HSBC Sydney Sevens

Source: Photosport

Robins-Reti exchanges roles with Renee Wickliffe, who will be a travelling reserve for next week's third-round event.

Coach Allan Bunting has unveiled an otherwise experienced squad for a campaign, which features pool games against Brazil, England and Olympic champions Australia.

Bunting says a surprise loss to the United States in the Sydney semi-finals delivered an important reminder.

"We need to treat every game as a final, and that it doesn't matter who we are playing," he said.

"We will face Australia in pool play in Vegas, but we are focused on game one against Brazil. We are confident that with the right focus we can take our game up another notch and play with greater consistency."

Black Ferns Sevens squad

Sarah Goss (captain), Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Alena Saili, Terina Te Tamaki, Ruby Tui, Kat Whata-Simpkins, Niall Williams, Portia Woodman. Travelling reserves: Rebekah Cordero-Tufuga, Renee Wickliffe.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Black Caps batsman passed Nathan Astle for most ODI tons by a Black Cap after launching one last delivery to the boundary ropes against South Africa.

LIVE: Black Caps bowlers take two wickets early as Proteas begin steady chase for 289

01:13
2
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club


01:25
3
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles


4

Warriors star Ben Matulino facing further delays to NRL return due to post-knee surgery infection

00:29
5
John Stones scored a crucial goal in the 77th minute as his side beat Monaco 5-3 in their Champions League match.

Watch: Bang! Bang! Bang! Trailing Man City sink three in 11 minutes against Monaco in epic Champions League goal-fest

00:30
The Black Caps batsman passed Nathan Astle for most ODI tons by a Black Cap after launching one last delivery to the boundary ropes against South Africa.

LIVE: Black Caps bowlers take two wickets early as Proteas begin steady chase for 289

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the second match of the ODI series between New Zealand and South Africa from Christchurch.

01:08
Philip Kinraid killed his daughter by holding her head on a pillow to try to settle her, in June, 2015.

Watch: 'Her life was taken away in an instant, she was only two' - judge's tough words to man who killed his daughter using pillow

Philip Kinraid has been jailed for four years after killing his daughter Esme in June, 2015.

00:28
Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

'Yeah… that doesn’t sound that great' – MKR's Pete Evans unimpressed with Kiwi Onion Dip recipe

Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

00:39
With rising numbers of prisoners, hundreds of prison officers are being trained to guard the growing prison population.

Watch: Mass haka performed by new prison officers as Corrections go on international recruitment drive

"In the future we're going to be one of the biggest government departments".

01:13
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club

Foran, 26, said being around family and surrounded by "big love" has made all the difference.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ