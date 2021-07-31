Black Ferns Sevens in Tokyo final after extra-time thriller

The Black Ferns Sevens side have pulled off a stunning extra-time victory over Fiji today to claim a place in the Women's Sevens final.

With scores sitting at 17-17 at the end of regular time, both sides had almost expelled all their energy, however with a gold medal chance on the table, both sides kicked it up a gear during extra time.

Despite holding possession for the opening two minutes of extra time, the Black Ferns struggled to make a definitive break in the resilient Fijian defense.

As the forward momentum continued however, a fast pickup from the ruck, just over ten metres out from the try-line saw Gayle Broughton sneak past the Fijian line to score her second try of the match and book the Black Ferns a spot in the Women's Sevens final.

Regular time was just as tense.

As well as scoring the game winner, Broughton was also the first to score, snapping up a loose ball

The opening minutes set the tone for what was a frantic match, with possession changing hands through a series of fumbles.

The Kiwis barely caught a breath when Fiji replied with a try of their own through Vasiti Solikoviti, dotting down under the sticks ensuring a two-point lead with the successful conversion.

Black Ferns Sevens embrace after winning their Olympics semi-final against Fiji. Source: Getty

Fiji would hold their 5-7 lead at the end of the first half thanks to some fantastic covering defense, thwarting a Ruby Tui try in the closing minutes of the half.

The score would remain at 5-7 through the second half until the final 30-seconds when a converted Stacey Fluhler try seemed to seal victory for New Zealand.

A botched restart however gave Fiji possession at the halfway line as the clock ticked into referee's time and Vasiti Solokoviti stood up once again to score the leveller in the corner.

A successful conversion could have prevented the game going into extra time however the difficult angle made for an unsurprising miss.