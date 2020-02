The Black Ferns Sevens will face Canada in the final of the Sydney sevens after the Stacey Fluhler-inspired side beat France in the semis.

Stacey Fluhler. Source: Photosport

Fluhler scored all four tries as New Zealand downed France 24-7 to book a rematch of the Hamilton final against Canada.

In the first semi-final, Canada thrashed Australia 34-0 with the North Americans crossing for six tries.