Black Ferns Sevens dumped out of World Series opener by flying USA

Following a perfect opening day to the World Sevens Series in Dubai, the Black Ferns Sevens have been sent packing from the tournament, crashing out to the USA in the quarter-final stage.

After a perfect opening day, New Zealand were sent packing 14-12.
After an unbeaten day one which included a 45-14 win over the USA, the Black Ferns Sevens looked to have the upper hand in their quarter-final.

New Zealand led 12-7 thanks to tries from Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton, before Kelsi Stockert managed to slice through the Black Ferns Sevens' defence scoring under the posts to level the scores.

Alev Ketler coolly slotted the conversion to seal New Zealand's fate. 

The Black Ferns Sevens went on to finish in fifth position, defeating France 24-0, while the USA were defeated 34-0 in the women's final against Australia.

