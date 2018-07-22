Black Ferns sevens drawn against Fiji, England, China as Hamilton makes women's World Series debut

The Black Ferns sevens will face the likes of Fiji, England and China when they take the field in next month's Hamilton leg of the World Sevens Series, the draw announced this morning.

Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde (file photo). Source: Photosport

The January 25-26 tournament will see New Zealand's women's side take the field in front of home fans for the first time in a World Series event.

Currently leading the women's World Series, the Black Ferns will begin their home leg against China, also facing England on day one. The New Zealand women will finish pool play against England on day two.

Coach Allan Bunting saying his side are eagerly awaiting competing in a World Series event in front of their friends and family, having only done so in a 'friendly' basis this year.

"Last year was a great occasion, but to play in a World Series event on our whenua for the first time, alongside the men, is something the team has been looking forward to for a long time," he said.

"It's going to be incredibly special and we can't wait."

Meanwhile, the All Blacks sevens - who also hold the lead in the World Series standings - have been drawn alongside Wales, USA and Scotland in their pool.

Both men's and women's sides will take the field in Hamilton after winning the final legs of the World Series this year, as the Kiwi sides both took out the Cape Town leg earlier this week.