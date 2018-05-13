Black Ferns Sevens continue sensational form in Canada, book place in semi-finals after win over England

The Black Ferns Sevens have continued their unbeaten run this morning at the Langford World Series event in Canada after overcoming England in the cup quarter-finals.

The team turned over a crucial lineout for the final play of the game allowing Kelly Brazier to kick the ball into touch and win the playoff 17-12.

Portia Woodman was the only scorer for New Zealand, claiming a hat-trick to help the team set up a clash with USA in the semis.

France and Australia square off in the other semi-final.