Black Ferns Sevens cautious on stage after Mikkelson's fall

The Black Ferns Sevens had a bit of fun before their first press conference at the Tokyo Olympics at the expense of All Blacks Sevens captain Tim Mikkelson.

Coach Alan Bunting along with captain Sarah Hirini and long-time team members Tyla Nathan-Wong and Michaela Blyde arrived at this morning's media session and were quickly guided towards the stage to take their seats.

After reaching it, Hirini turned back to warn her teammates to watch their step; a cheeky gag after Mikkelson made headlines last week when he fell off the stage in the same spot.

The moment set off a series of laughter from the media present before a New Zealand Olympics Team representative added they were under "strict instructions" to watch their step.

Hirini later had to move sets during the conference due to a faltering microphone and was warned once again to watch her step, to the amusement of those present.

Black Ferns Sevens soaking up Olympics

With the jokes out of the way, the team were asked about how they were settling in to life at the athlete's village ahead of their tournament which starts on Thursday.



"There's never a dull moment in our team," Bunting said.

"There's TikToks, there's colouring in, there's all sorts of things going on.

"We're definitely enjoying each day in the journey."

The Black Ferns Sevens have been quick to make their presence felt in the New Zealand base too, coming out in full force yesterday afternoon to welcome back triathlete Hayden Wilde after his bronze medal performance that morning.

Hayden Wilde is welcomed back to the New Zealand base at the Tokyo athlete's village after winning bronze in the men's triathlon. Source: NZ Olympic Team

"We expected our apartments to be a lot more locked down than they are so to still be able to mix and mingle with our team is really important for us," Hirini said.

The team also set up a projector to watch the All Blacks Sevens start their campaign yesterday - a moment which only made the team hungrier for their shot, Nathan-Wong said.

Sarah Hirini warns her Black Ferns Sevens teammates about the step. Source: 1 NEWS

"Everyone is just really looking forward to finally getting out on that field and playing some international footy," she said.

"This last month, we've only been able to play against ourselves or against Australia so we're really excited to get out there and you can see it building.

"Watching the boys play yesterday too was so exciting, just to support them around the projector or TV and watch them represent our country.

"We can't wait to get that same opportunity."

The Black Ferns Sevens enter Tokyo with a five-year-old chip on their shoulder after suffering a painful 24-17 loss to Australia in the gold medal match in Rio.