Black Ferns to be recognised for winning fifth World Cup title with 'special event' in Auckland next week

The Black Ferns' women's Rugby World Cup triumph will be acknowledged more than a month after they won their fifth title.

New Zealand Rugby announced a "special event" will be staged next week in Manukau to honour the team who beat England 41-32 in the final in Belfast on August 26.

Details of the event on Thursday 28 September are still to be revealed as it finalises details with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development.

NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Tew says further events will be staged in other regions, with various councils having expressed an interest in hosting and celebrating the Black Ferns.