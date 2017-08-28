 

Black Ferns to be recognised for winning fifth World Cup title with 'special event' in Auckland next week

The Black Ferns' women's Rugby World Cup triumph will be acknowledged more than a month after they won their fifth title.

Captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili and fullback Selica Winiata spoke with Seven Sharp.
Source: Seven Sharp

New Zealand Rugby announced a "special event" will be staged next week in Manukau to honour the team who beat England 41-32 in the final in Belfast on August 26.

Details of the event on Thursday 28 September are still to be revealed as it finalises details with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development.

Members of the World Cup winning team arrived home today.
Source: 1 NEWS

NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Tew says further events will be staged in other regions, with various councils having expressed an interest in hosting and celebrating the Black Ferns.

"The team and their management went to Ireland with one goal in mind and they achieved it. They inspired us all with their skills and team work and made us proud to be Kiwis," he said. 

"The pride and affection for the team we all feel demonstrates how sport can bring us together and uplift us. We want to give Kiwis an opportunity to show their appreciation for this special team."

Only six of the World Cup-winning team are contracted – and that's because they play sevens.
Source: Breakfast

