Black Ferns receive personal development help, life insurance and maternity leave as part of new contracts

The Black Ferns’ 15s squad have signed new 12 month deals, securing the players on retainers and providing other assistance, a first for the game in this country.

At the same time, the world champions' inspirational leader is back.

The new contracts include high performance and personal development help, medical and life insurance, maternity leave.

A retainer and match fees are seen as a bonus but coach Glenn Moore is just happy the team is being recognised.

"There's a lot of early morning starts, away to work, there's a lot of time off work, then train at night."

"When you're doing that for a couple of years and sometimes losing money out of your pocket it's very, very difficult."