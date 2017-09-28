Black Ferns to receive $10,000 payment for Women's World Cup triumph, edge closer to professional status - report

The world champion Black Ferns are reportedly in line for a huge financial windfall, as a new collective agreement is close to being finalised with New Zealand Rugby.

Following the success of the team at last year's Women's World Cup, calls have grown louder for pay equality between the men's and women's game, allowing for the Black Ferns to become fully professional as athletes.

It is understood that the new deal - negotiated between New Zealand Rugby and the NZ Rugby Players Association - will also see the victorious stars from last year's receive a payment in the region of $10,000 each in back pay, allowing for retired players such as captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili and Carla Hohepa benefit, Fairfax reported.

More aspects of the new deal will see players placed on retainer contracts, allowing them to fully commit to playing the game at the highest level.

According to Fairfax, regular international matches for the Black Ferns is another detail to be included, as well as training and development camps for players to attend.