Black Ferns to play two Tests against Wallaroos in NZ this year

The Black Ferns have confirmed a two-Test series against Australia in New Zealand later this year as part of their preparations for next year's World Cup.

Black Ferns star Selica Winiata celebrates a try. Source: Photosport

The Black Ferns will host the Wallaroos in Christchurch on September 26 before a double header at Eden Park ahead of the All Blacks Test against South Africa on October 2.

The fixtures announced today are the first international Tests for the Black Ferns since 2019 and mark the start of their Test season with details of an End of Year tour still to be announced.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) Head of Women's Rugby Cate Sexton said the games will be great experience for all involved ahead of next year's World Cup which is being hosted here.

"Playing at home before next year's World Cup is vital. We are looking forward to hosting Australia and showing the New Zealand public a taste of what they can look forward to in 2022,” Saxton said.

"There is a wider group of Black Ferns that have been preparing for international rugby since January, they can't wait to get back out there in the black jersey to represent their families and provincial unions, but also put their best foot forward for World Cup selection.

"It will be a wonderful occasion to return to Christchurch for a Test before what is sure to be a great series decided at Eden Park in October.”