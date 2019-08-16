TODAY |

Black Ferns overwhelmed by support for women's rugby, says Selica Winiata: 'We want that crowd'

Black Ferns star Selica Winiata says that her side are relishing the rise of support for women's rugby, preparing for tomorrow night's double header between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park.

After last weekend's 47-10 demolition of Australia in Perth, the Black Ferns will take the field tomorrow night in front of their home crowd, looking to extend their lengthy unbeaten run against Australia.

With Eden Park sold out for tomorrow night's double header, fullback Winiata says that she's blown away by the growing interest in the women's game, fans urged to turn up early to see the world champion Black Ferns in action.

"It's incredible to think that there's so many people wanting to come and watch us live, [and] the amount of noise that that brings," Winiata told 1 NEWS.

"When you're trying to talk to your mates on the field, you might only be five metres away, but you can't understand what they're saying, it's quite a feeling.

"We're excited, we know that it's a sold out crowd. We're really encouraging people to get along to our game, which kicks off at 5pm.

"We really want that crowd to be backing us as much as the All Blacks."

Winiata also says that the Black Ferns are eager to prove themselves once again on Eden Park, getting to run out at the home of rugby in New Zealand.

"It's very special to be able to play any Test match here in New Zealand.

"This is going to be the last Test match for the Black Ferns for the year, so it makes it even more special knowing that we're going out for one last ride together in 2019."

The Kiwi women face the Wallaroos as part of tomorrow night's double header at Eden Park. Source: 1 NEWS
