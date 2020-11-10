Black Ferns name new captain for upcoming clashes against NZ Barbarians

The Black Ferns have named Eloise Blackwell as their new captain for their upcoming games this month.
The lock will lead a team with nine uncapped players for their two clashes against the New Zealand Barbarians in Auckland and Nelson.
Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore says Blackwell's leadership abilities have grown in her 49 Test career.
“Ella sets an example as a tough and uncompromising player, often playing out the full 80 minutes for us."
"She has excellent game knowledge and leads by the way she plays. Along with this is she is a strategic thinker and natural communicator," he said.
“Backed by Kendra, I believe the two of them will help us grow and develop the squad we need to be in the best possible position for Rugby World Cup next year.”
Blackwell takes over from Les Elder who wasn't considered for the matches as she continues to recover from injury.
BLACK FERNS
FORWARDS
Eloise Blackwell (Captain, 43) Auckland
Chelsea Bremner Canterbury
Luka Connor (5) Bay of Plenty
Tanya Kalounivale Waikato
Phillipa Love (11)Canterbury
Charmaine McMenamin (25) Auckland
Ilisapetu Molia Counties Manukau
Toka Natua (22) Waikato
Aleisha-Pearl Nelson (35) Auckland
Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (30) Northland
Kendra Reynolds Bay of Plenty
Aroha Savage (33) Northland
Kennedy Simon (4) Waikato
Pia Tapsell (5) Bay of Plenty
Cristo Tofa (2) Auckland
Kelsie Wills Bay of Plenty
BACKS
Chelsea Alley (24) Waikato
Grace Brooker (1) Canterbury
Kendra Cocksedge (Vice-Captain, 53) Canterbury
Ruahei Demant (11) Auckland
Amy DuPlessis Otago
Renee Holmes Waikato
Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (6) Counties Manukau
Cheyelle Robins-Reti Waikato
Grace Steinmetz Canterbury
Hazel Tubic (11) Counties Manukau
Lanulangi Veainu Counties Manukau
Selica Winiata (40) Manawatu