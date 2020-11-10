Black Ferns name new captain for upcoming clashes against NZ Barbarians

The Black Ferns have named Eloise Blackwell as their new captain for their upcoming games this month.

Eloise Blackwell. Source: Photosport

The lock will lead a team with nine uncapped players for their two clashes against the New Zealand Barbarians in Auckland and Nelson.

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore says Blackwell's leadership abilities have grown in her 49 Test career.

“Ella sets an example as a tough and uncompromising player, often playing out the full 80 minutes for us."

"She has excellent game knowledge and leads by the way she plays. Along with this is she is a strategic thinker and natural communicator," he said.



“Backed by Kendra, I believe the two of them will help us grow and develop the squad we need to be in the best possible position for Rugby World Cup next year.”

Blackwell takes over from Les Elder who wasn't considered for the matches as she continues to recover from injury.

BLACK FERNS

FORWARDS

Eloise Blackwell (Captain, 43) Auckland

Chelsea Bremner Canterbury

Luka Connor (5) Bay of Plenty

Tanya Kalounivale Waikato

Phillipa Love (11)Canterbury

Charmaine McMenamin (25) Auckland

Ilisapetu Molia Counties Manukau

Toka Natua (22) Waikato

Aleisha-Pearl Nelson (35) Auckland

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (30) Northland

Kendra Reynolds Bay of Plenty

Aroha Savage (33) Northland

Kennedy Simon (4) Waikato

Pia Tapsell (5) Bay of Plenty

Cristo Tofa (2) Auckland

Kelsie Wills Bay of Plenty