TODAY |

Black Ferns name new captain for upcoming clashes against NZ Barbarians

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Ferns have named Eloise Blackwell as their new captain for their upcoming games this month.

Eloise Blackwell. Source: Photosport

The lock will lead a team with nine uncapped players for their two clashes against the New Zealand Barbarians in Auckland and Nelson.

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore says Blackwell's leadership abilities have grown in her 49 Test career.

“Ella sets an example as a tough and uncompromising player, often playing out the full 80 minutes for us."

"She has excellent game knowledge and leads by the way she plays. Along with this is she is a strategic thinker and natural communicator," he said.

“Backed by Kendra, I believe the two of them will help us grow and develop the squad we need to be in the best possible position for Rugby World Cup next year.”

Blackwell takes over from Les Elder who wasn't considered for the matches as she continues to recover from injury.

BLACK FERNS 

FORWARDS
Eloise Blackwell (Captain, 43) Auckland
Chelsea Bremner Canterbury
Luka Connor (5) Bay of Plenty
Tanya Kalounivale Waikato
Phillipa Love (11)Canterbury
Charmaine McMenamin (25) Auckland
Ilisapetu Molia Counties Manukau
Toka Natua (22) Waikato
Aleisha-Pearl Nelson (35) Auckland
Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (30) Northland
Kendra Reynolds Bay of Plenty
Aroha Savage (33) Northland
Kennedy Simon (4) Waikato
Pia Tapsell (5) Bay of Plenty
Cristo Tofa (2) Auckland
Kelsie Wills Bay of Plenty

BACKS
Chelsea Alley (24) Waikato
Grace Brooker (1) Canterbury
Kendra Cocksedge (Vice-Captain, 53) Canterbury
Ruahei Demant (11) Auckland
Amy DuPlessis Otago
Renee Holmes Waikato
Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (6) Counties Manukau
Cheyelle Robins-Reti Waikato
Grace Steinmetz Canterbury
Hazel Tubic (11) Counties Manukau
Lanulangi Veainu Counties Manukau
Selica Winiata (40) Manawatu

 

Rugby
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Black Ferns name new captain for upcoming clashes against NZ Barbarians
2
Hayden Paddon tries to build world's first competitive electric rally car
3
Tom Blundell's dismissal unlike any other seen on New Zealand cricket pitch in more than 70 years
4
UFC boss casts doubt on Israel Adesanya's bid for second title
5
Sacred Original All Blacks jersey goes under the hammer in UK, expected to fetch record price
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:16

Sophie Devine century sparks Perth Scorchers win in Women's Big Bash
01:36

Ian Foster says All Blacks need to be smarter when provoked by the opposition
00:20

Hawke's Bay hold onto Ranfurly Shield in fiery clash with Wellington
00:19

Ian Foster impressed with Akira Ioane's Test debut despite having to pull him from the pitch early