Black Ferns may go without Test rugby in 2020

The world champion Black Ferns may go without Test rugby in 2020, a year in which they were originally scheduled to play eight Tests prior to next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

With logistics of quarantine and border regulations having been worked out for the All Blacks and Wallabies in recent days, it is doubtful Rugby Australia will resource the Wallaroos to travel to New Zealand, according to 1 NEWS reporter Scotty Stevenson.

“It would be a massive shame, a year out from hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup in NZ, if this all went in the too hard basket,” Stevenson added on Twitter.

Black Ferns star Selica Winiata celebrates a try. Source: Photosport

“There’s been encouraging news on the Bledisloe Cup this week. Hopefully test matches are still on the menu for our women, too.”

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Black Ferns were scheduled to play seven Tests on home soil and an eighth abroad.

Kiwi weightlifting champ helps Black Ferns prepare for World Cup, Olympics after recovering from knee injury

The one overseas match was one of the three double-headers announced in March, with the Black Ferns meant to take on Australia at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium in August before the All Blacks faced the Wallabies.

