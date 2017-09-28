Black Ferns, Maori All Blacks headline triple-header rugby event in Chicago

The Black Ferns will get their first experience playing in Chicago later this year when they face off against USA in a triple-header rugby event.

Fiao'o Faamausili of New Zealand lifts the trophy following the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Final between England and New Zealand. Source: Getty

The World Champions are joining the Maori All Blacks, USA Eagles, Italy and Ireland at Chicago's NFL stadium Soldier Field in November as part of a massive afternoon of rugby action.

The match programme opens with the USA Women's Eagles up against the Black Ferns, followed by Ireland and Italy facing off in a Six Nations rivalry match before culminating in a clash between the USA Men's Eagles against the Maori All Blacks.

"This is going to be a very special weekend for rugby and for New Zealand," New Zealand Rugby Chief Rugby Officer Nigel Cass said.

"We are excited to be able to bring our Women's Rugby World Cup champions, the Black Ferns, to be part of such a wonderful spectacle of rugby.

"These matches will be a fantastic way to kick off end of year campaigns for both teams."

It is the first time in the Black Ferns' history they will run out on North American soil.