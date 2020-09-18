Black Ferns join new quad series ahead of RWC

The Black Ferns’ calendar is beginning to fill ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup after confirming their inclusion in the Pacific Four Series competition.

Source: Breakfast

The new series features four of the women’s game’s top nations – New Zealand, Australia, Canada and USA – and was designed, with funding from World Rugby, to give the sides more international fixtures annually.

The competition will soft launch this year with Canada and the US squaring off in back-to-back Tests in November before the Black Ferns and Wallaroos join them in 2022 when Covid-19 restrictions hopefully ease.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "The Pacific Four Series will provide quality playing opportunities and further support teams as they prepare to compete at Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand next year.

"We look forward to watching teams compete again at the highest level for what will undoubtedly be a thrilling showcase of women's elite rugby from some of the best teams in the world."

The format for next year's Pacific Four Series is yet to be revealed.

The Black Ferns' next matches are against England and France on their Northern Tour in November.