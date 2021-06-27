Black Ferns in fine form as Olympic selection day looms

New Zealand's sevens teams have performed well in their final tournament ahead of the Tokyo Olympics next month.

The Black Ferns have won the Oceania Sevens title after finishing the tournament in Townsville undefeated.

The New Zealand women secured their Oceania crown in the first match of the final day of the tournament with a 27-12 over the Fijiana 7s and ended the tournament with a 26-5 win over Australia in their final game before next month's Tokyo Olympics.

The Black Ferns lead Fiji 22-0 at halftime, before the two quick tries for Fiji after the break closed the gap but it wasn't enough.

Michaela Blyde was a standout for the Black Ferns, finishing as the tournament's leading try-scorer with nine.

Michaela Blyde touches down for a try against Australia. Source: Photosport

Meanwhile on the men's side of the draw, the results were flipped with Fiji picking up the Oceania title.

Despite not playing for almost 15 months, the Fijians certainly didn't play like it, dominating Commonwealth champions New Zealand in their final match.

Jiuta Wainiqolo opened the scoring, capitalising on a brilliant pass from Jerry Tuwai. They extended their lead after the siren, despite an excellent try-saving effort from All Black Caleb Clarke.

Fiji kept the scoreboard ticking over, scoring after a penalty off the kick-off.

Kurt Baker eventually scored for the All Black Sevens, but fans and players alike erupted as Napolioni Bolaca booted the ball into the stands, a flawless 17-7 winning display from the defending Olympic champions.

While it was a disappointing finish, the All Black Sevens beat Australia 17-5 earlier in the day and finished second on the table.