Black Ferns Hirini and Blyde back into the fold for Hamilton Sevens

The Black Ferns preparations the Hamilton Sevens have been boosted by the return of two key players from injury.

The January 25-26 tournament will see New Zealand's women's side take the field in front of home fans for the first time in a World Series event.

Sarah Hirini and Michaela Blyde will return from injury for the tournament. Meanwhile, Portia Woodman is still out for both Hamilton and the the Sydney tournament in February.

Hirini today said she expects to be back to full fitness for Hamilton from a leg injury.

"I've had some really good support over the break to make sure that I am back to 100 come Hamilton next week," she said.

"Unfortunately we don't have Portia and I know she's working really hard to try and get back in very soon."

Star player Kayla Ahki is back training with the group. She last played in Dubai in 2017, but has since been with her husband Pita and two kids in France.

She’s expected to be re-contracted with the team in coming weeks.

Hirini said it's pretty awesome having Ahki back.