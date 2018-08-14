Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata

The All Blacks have gone a year without having to worry about David Pocock but they're on high alert for the return of the Wallabies back-row menace in the Bledisloe Cup.
The Brumbies star wasn't part of the 2017 series as he was on a sabbatical. He returned to the Australian side for the June home series against Ireland and will line up against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday.
During the Ireland series and his time in Super Rugby this season, Pocock proved he hadn't lost any of the pilfering prowess that makes him such a pest and threat to opposing sides.
"He's a great scavenger of the ball," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said.
"He's somebody that we'll have to be aware of at the breakdown. If we're not he'll come in and pinch the ball, so that would be painful."
One of Pocock's breakdown adversaries, All Blacks flanker Sam Cane, is also acutely aware of the danger posed by the powerful Wallaby.
"The way he continually bounces back and plays at such a high level is pretty outstanding," Cane said.
"It just creates an awareness. We're on more high alert than normal around the breakdown."
The respect is mutual, with Pocock holding the All Blacks back row in high regard.
"They are pretty handy. They've got a great balance between really strong ball carriers and on-ball," he said.
Pocock watched at least two of the 2017 Bledisloe games while he was in Japan.
"(New Zealand) are the number one team in the world for a reason. They know how to close out games and how to win the close ones and that's a great challenge for us this weekend," Pocock said.
Halfback Will Genia said Pocock brought a lot to the Wallabies group in terms of playing ability and leadership.
"You saw at the World Cup in 2015 he was one of the best players on the planet, so he brings what he brings in terms of his ability as a player as well as driving standards off the field," Genia said.
All Blacks fullback Ben Smith, preparing for his high-flying Bledisloe Cup battle with Israel Folau, feels there's nothing complex about rugby's aerial laws.
Folau's one-match ban, for making midair contact with Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony in Sydney earlier this year, ignited debate about rugby's aerial laws.
Folau suggested at the time there had to be more clarity about the issue, for him and other players around the world.
The controversial topic is likely to come up again in Saturday's first Test at ANZ Stadium.
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika is expected to keep Folau at No.15 despite the temptation of shifting the superstar to outside centre, while the hosts are expected to continue the Folau-focused tactic of short kick-offs.
"I just think you have to make good decisions," Smith said today when asked if there needed to be more clarity about aerial rules.
"Really good decisions. Because if you don't quite get that right, we've seen over the last few months that you can spend time on the sidelines.
"It all happens quickly ... it's just down to reactions and making sure you're aware of situations.
"(Knowing) when you can go up and maybe if you're not quite making it there on time, to let that guy go up."
Folau, regardless of where he is on the park, looms as of the Wallabies' most potent threats as they bid to stop the All Blacks' 16-year run of trans-Tasman dominance.
The 29-year-old's incredible vertical leap has been his calling card since bursting onto the NRL scene as a teenager at Melbourne.
Smith suggested New Zealand had done their homework and were ready to curb the influence of his opposite number.
"We've got a couple of plans around that," he said.
"It's awareness that it's coming and being aware of where he is on the field.
"It'll be part of the game and we'll look to get up and shut those down.
"It's going to be an area that we're going to have to make sure that we put time into and have a good plan around because they have got some good guys that are pretty sharp aerially."
Folau crossed for a first-half try in Brisbane during Australia's 23-18 win over New Zealand in last year's Bledisloe dead rubber.
Smith suggested that result, along with the Wallabies' performance in the second Test of 2017, showed why his world No.1 side couldn't be complacent.
"They're a very good team and beat us in Brisbane. We were probably lucky to get away with a win in Dunedin ... we know the threats they'e got across the park," he said.