Black Ferns to feature on Weet-Bix collector cards for first time

New Zealand's five-time World Cup winning women's rugby team, the Black Ferns, will for the first time have their faces on Weet-Bix's iconic collector cards.

New Weetbix collector cards feature Black Ferns players as well as All Blacks. Source: Supplied

Weet-Bix began featuring All Blacks on their cards from 1999 in the players' series, however this is the first time the Black Ferns will feature on the collector cards with Sanitarium's new sponsorship deal of the team.

The world champions will be in the 'Play Big' collector card campaign alongside the All Blacks. The cards will have player's stories on how their childhood games helped to develop the skills and attitude to be professional players.

Sanitarium marketing manager Jessica Manihera said the collector cards "presents an opportunity for young Kiwi kids to be inspired by some of the great sporting heroes that this country has to offer".

"We have a sport where both males and females are playing and they're both world renowned, phenomenally talented players."

Source: 1 NEWS

"As international champions, the Black Ferns have a big part to play in the future growth of this sport and we are proud to support them this year."

New Zealand Rugby Head of Women's Rugby Development Cate Sexton said it was "an honour for our Black Ferns to be part of a campaign that has included so many iconic New Zealand heroes".