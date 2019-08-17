TODAY |

Black Ferns extend unbeaten run over Australia with Eden Park thrashing

The Black Ferns have extended their winning streak over the Wallaroos, taking a 37-8 victory at Eden Park.

Coming into the first of tonight's New Zealand-Australia double headers after last weekend's 47-10 victory in Perth, the Black Ferns didn't have to wait long with first-five Ruahei Demant crossing after just three minutes.

Australia though, would show more fight than they did a week ago, hitting back almost straight away as winger Mahalia Murphy crossed after a stunning solo run upfield.

A penalty to Kendra Cocksedge saw the Black Ferns' lead extend to 10-5, before lock Eloise Blackwell barged her way over to score.

A penalty to wing Lori Kramer saw Australia finish the first half scoring, the Black Ferns with a 17-8 lead at halftime.

Another Cocksedge penalty extended the Black Ferns lead in the second spell.

Carla Hohepa scored after the hour mark thanks to some quick work from Cocksedge following a penalty on the Australian tryline.

Demant would go from scorer to provider next for the Black Ferns, setting up No.8 Charmaine McMenamin, second-five Chelsea Alley assumed kicking duties after Cocksedge was substituted, putting the Kiwis ahead 32-8.

A final try after fulltime to Charmaine Smith sealed the win.

The Kiwi women completed a convincing 37-8 victory over the Wallaroos for a 19th straight win. Source: SKY
