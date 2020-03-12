Black Ferns' eight-Test 2020 schedule includes trio of double-headers

Three double-headers headline an important year for the Black Ferns as New Zealand Rugby confirmed this morning the New Zealand women's team will play eight Tests in 2020 to help them prepare for next year's World Cup.

NZR confirmed this morning the Black Ferns will play seven Tests on home soil and an eighth abroad.

Their one overseas match happens to be one of the three double-headers announced with the Black Ferns taking on Australia at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on August 8 before the All Blacks put the Bledisloe Cup on the line against the Wallabies.

The trans-Tasman rivals will then face off a week later in another double-header at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The third double-header takes place before those two though with the Black Ferns set to take on the USA at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 18 - the same day and venue where the All Blacks will take on Scotland.

The other five Tests for the Black Ferns, including venues, times and dates, will be announced in coming weeks NZR's Head of Women's Rugby Cate Sexton said.

"This is an extra special year for local fans because in the past most Black Ferns Test matches have been played overseas," Sexton said.

“We’ve seen a massive groundswell of support for the team from around New Zealand in recent times, and this year fans have more opportunities than ever before to cheer on the Black Ferns in person."

With the season being finalised, head coach Glenn Moore has also confirmed his squad for 2020 as they begin to prepare for next year's Rugby World Cup which is being held in New Zealand.

Moore has included five new players in his 31-strong squad with the hopes of building depth for a title defence in 2021.

“Every year the standard of rugby, not just here, but around the world, is growing and we need to be ahead of the game," Moore said.

“In the past couple of years we’ve widened our player pool, introduced new athletes to the Black Ferns environment, and given them Test match exposure. In 2021 we will be able to draw on a stronger, experienced and match-fit group of players.

“This is a crunch year for us. We need constant high-level competition to ensure the team is in top form for next year. An eight-Test match schedule, more regular training camps, and the added bonus of playing in front of family and friends is massive motivation for everyone."

Black Ferns 2020 squad

Forwards

Saphire Abraham* Auckland

Eloise Blackwell Auckland

Charmaine McMenamin Auckland

Charmaine Smith Auckland

Aleisha-Pearl Nelson Auckland

Luka Connor Bay of Plenty

Kelsie Wills* Bay of Plenty

Chelsea Bremner* Canterbury

Phillipa Love Canterbury

Leilani Perese Counties Manukau

Pia Tapsell North Harbour

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate Northland

Toka Natua Waikato

Kennedy Simon Waikato

Marcelle Parkes Wellington

Jackie Patea-Fereti Wellington

Backs