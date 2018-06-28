 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Black Ferns delighted at prospect of NZ hosting 2021 World Cup - 'Women's rugby is going crazy here!'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup is one step closer to being hosted on Kiwi soil after getting the Government's backing – a prospect Black Ferns stars are thrilled about.

New Zealand is one of six bidders currently competing to win hosting rights to the event.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand is one of six bidders gunning to win hosting rights but it's now becoming a real prospect for the five-time champion Black Ferns after sports minister Grant Robertson confirmed

last night the Government will help fund NZ Rugby's application.

Star back Kelly Brazier says it could only strengthen the blossoming women's game here.

"I think it will be pretty massive," Brazier said.

"At the moment, women's rugby is going crazy in New Zealand and to be able to have it here would be amazing and just all of the support of the public – it would be pretty cool for the girls to play at home."

The winning nation is expected to be announced by the end of the year.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:36
1
New Zealand is one of six bidders currently competing to win hosting rights to the event.

Black Ferns delighted at prospect of NZ hosting 2021 World Cup - 'Women's rugby is going crazy here!'

2
Ken Maumalo scores the Warriors first try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys NRL Rugby League Telstra Premiership game played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Kiwi winger Ken Maumalo scratched from Warriors squad for home clash with Sharks

01:52
3
The AC75 foiling monohulls will be finalised tomorrow but Team NZ’s designer has already been busy looking for an edge.

Team New Zealand ready to reveal final rules around boat design for 2021 America’s Cup

00:31
4
The injured All Blacks midfielder probably still needs a bit more practice on his dance moves with the Rewa All Stars.

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

00:22
5
Hundreds of fitness fanatics joined in the Maori ritual as Maeva Groubier led to way.

Watch: French female fitness instructor performs haka as hundreds join in Paris

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

St John Ambulance says three patients were transported to hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 