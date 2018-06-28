Black Ferns delighted at prospect of NZ hosting 2021 World Cup - 'Women's rugby is going crazy here!'

The 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup is one step closer to being hosted on Kiwi soil after getting the Government's backing – a prospect Black Ferns stars are thrilled about.

New Zealand is one of six bidders gunning to win hosting rights but it's now becoming a real prospect for the five-time champion Black Ferns after sports minister Grant Robertson confirmed

last night the Government will help fund NZ Rugby's application.

Star back Kelly Brazier says it could only strengthen the blossoming women's game here.

"I think it will be pretty massive," Brazier said.

"At the moment, women's rugby is going crazy in New Zealand and to be able to have it here would be amazing and just all of the support of the public – it would be pretty cool for the girls to play at home."