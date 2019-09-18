TODAY |

Black Ferns coach Glen Moore recommits through to 2021 World Cup

Black Ferns coach Glen Moore has inked a new two-year extension which confirms his stay through as the New Zealand national  women's rugby team through to the 2021 Rugby World Cup.

Moore had been appointed as head coach at the end of 2015. Since then the Black Ferns have won 23 or 26 matches and won the 2017 World Cup.

The Former Highlanders boss said he is looking forward to the challenge of defending their World Cup on home soil.

"To play in a World Cup at home is special. We know as current world champions we have a target on our back and it's an exciting time to be involved," Moore told Stuff.

Moore has been influential in the development of culture and quality of rugby the Black Ferns have shown and directed the team into the semi-professional era.

"Over the past couple of years there's been massive growth in the top end of the women's game. Our talent pool is deeper than it's ever been so players are working hard to secure a black jersey and have a desire to get better. As a coach that's exactly what you want,” Moore told Stuff.

Glen Moore Black Ferns coach. Source: Photosport
