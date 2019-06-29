TODAY |

Black Ferns begin Super Series with hard-earned win over Canada

The Black Ferns have beaten Canada 35-20 in their opening game of the Super Series rugby competition in San Diego.

Lock Eloise Blackwell and centre Carla Hohepa scored first half tries as the New Zealanders took a 20 points to 13 lead into the break.

Black Ferns' Kendra Cocksedge kicks a conversion.
Photo: PHOTOSPORT
Second five Chelsea Alley and wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga scored tries in the second half.

Halfback Kendra Cocksedge kicked 15 points.

Earlier England beat the USA 38-5.

New Zealand's next game is against the USA on Wednesday.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand's women were made to work for their 35-20 victory. Source: SKY
