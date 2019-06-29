Black Ferns begin Super Series with hard-earned win over Canada

The Black Ferns have beaten Canada 35-20 in their opening game of the Super Series rugby competition in San Diego.
Lock Eloise Blackwell and centre Carla Hohepa scored first half tries as the New Zealanders took a 20 points to 13 lead into the break.
Black Ferns' Kendra Cocksedge kicks a conversion.
Photo: PHOTOSPORT
Second five Chelsea Alley and wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga scored tries in the second half.
Halfback Kendra Cocksedge kicked 15 points.
Earlier England beat the USA 38-5.
New Zealand's next game is against the USA on Wednesday.