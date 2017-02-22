 

Black Ferns 7s squad named, need seventh or higher finish in France to claim Series title

The equation is simple for the Black Ferns Sevens - finish seventh or higher at the final tournament of the World Series to win back their crown.

New Zealand's Portia Woodman goes on the attack against France at the HSBC Sydney Sevens, 03 February, round two of the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series. Photo credit: Michael Lee - Taiwan Mike Photography - KLC fotos for World Rugby

New Zealand's Portia Woodman goes on the attack against France at the HSBC Sydney Sevens

The Ferns have rung in four changes to the tournament, which takes place in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on June 23-25.

First in the overall standings, a finish of seventh or higher will win the overall title for the Black Ferns, which Australia currently holds.

Gayle Broughton and Terina Te Tamaki re-enter the playing 12 where they are joined by Tayla Reti for the first time.

Reti only started playing sevens earlier this year after being discovered through the Go For Gold programme, which identifies new sevens talent to develop for the Olympic Games in 2020.

The fourth change is Tenika Willison, who will be a travelling reserve.

Head coach Allan Bunting is taking nothing for granted in France.

"It is another opportunity to be build our foundations for the next few years, preparing for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020," he said.

"With the Commonwealth Games and Sevens World Cup next year it is important that we continue to develop depth and foundations in our squad."

The Black Ferns have Japan, Ireland and the USA in their pool for the tournament.

Black Ferns Sevens: Tyla Nathan-Wong, Shakira Baker, Michaela Blyde, Gayle Broughton, Jess Drummond. Crystal Mayes, Tayla Reti, Alena Saili, Terina Te Tamaki, Ruby Tui, Kat Whata-Simpkins, Niall Williams.

