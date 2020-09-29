'Bitterly disappointed' Ian Foster bluntly says All Blacks' Xmas quarantine issue 'needs fixing'

The All Blacks aren't worried about potentially spending Christmas away from loved ones in isolation, coach Ian Foster and veteran Dane Coles have said today.

The pair were both asked about the situation almost a week after SANZAAR released the controversial Rugby Championship schedule which New Zealand Rugby claims they didn't sign off on.

The schedule features the All Blacks playing the Wallabies in the final round of the Australia-based competition on December 12, meaning players won't be back in time for the festive season due to New Zealand's current quarantine requirements at the border in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coles said Foster spoke to the playing group last night about the situation before they turned their attention to next week's Bledisloe Cup Test in Wellington.

"There's so many scenarios going around," Coles said.

"We've talked about that - what's plan A, what's plan B right through to plan F but all we can worry about is two weeks of Bledisloe Cup in New Zealand.

"Once we get over there, we'll sort something out."

When asked if any of the plans shared last night included being in quarantine at Christmas, Coles said "no".

"The only one that does is the one that SANZAAR has come up with," he added.

SANZAAR boss snaps back at NZR's 'disappointment' at All Blacks v Australia Test date

"We've just got to let the higher powers sort it out."

Foster was blunter with his response to the issue, saying they weren't worried about the quarantine situation because in their eyes, it's not a valid option.

"There was a deal based on [the last Test being on December 5] which we feel SANZAAR has gone back on so we've put some solutions in and we'll wait and see," Foster said.

"We have to fix it... there's been set expectations and they haven't been delivered on."

Players staying committed

With the All Blacks saying they've shelved the Christmas issue, Foster said there hasn't been any discussions or issues around players - especially those with young families or newborns such as Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga - pulling out of the team to stay home.

"There's a whole lot of things that could happen but lets not dwell on that," Foster said.

Coles, a father of three who joked earlier this month he'd be "on that plane" to escape his kids, added players are trying to keep a level head for the sake of their families as well.

"I'm not going to talk to my missus until I know what the actual plan is," Coles said.

"There's no point worrying about stuff like... everyone will be in their different situations but there's no point going to the new dads and their new partners and saying 'there's six situations' - I can just imagine what would happen.

"Once we get a solid plan then we can have those conversations with our loved ones and have those tough conversations about what will happen."