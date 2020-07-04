TODAY |

'A bit rusty, but good' – Dan Carter pleased with club rugby return

Source:  1 NEWS

A bit rusty, but good. That's the evaluation from Dan Carter after making his first appearance on Kiwi soil since 2015, turning out for hometown club Southbridge this afternoon.

The All Blacks legend turned out for hometown club Southbridge this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Carter played the entire 80 minutes of Southbridge's 54-14 victory over West Melton, kicking 12 points and setting up two tries.

The 112-Test All Black then took time to sign autographs and pose for selfies with fans after the match.

"Just coming back, seeing familiar faces, familiar surroundings, a lot of childhood memories playing here at the club, I don't get out here that often, so when I do it's pretty special," Carter told media afterwards.

"It's been about four months since I've played, and I've only been training for four weeks really.

"It's one thing running around, training and feeling good, another one is actually playing.

"To get through 80 [minutes] is pleasing, probably a bit more than I expected, but it was good - a bit rusty but good."

