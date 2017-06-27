'I was a bit horrified' - Chris Boyd reacts to Lions lock's dump tackle on Jordie Barrett

Source:
Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has given his point of view on the incident that saw British and Irish Lions lock Iain Henderson shown a yellow card in the two sides' 31-all draw in Wellington.
Midway through the second half, Henderson tackled Hurricanes' fullback Jordie Barrett, lifting him above the horizontal - an act that can be deemed worthy of a red card in some cases.
"I was a bit horrified," Boyd said.
"Clearly he was tipped well above the horizontal."
However, Boyd was diplomatic when asked about whether the incident deserved more than a yellow card.
"It was probably an orange in my mind - somewhere between a yellow and a red."
