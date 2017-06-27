'I was a bit horrified' - Chris Boyd reacts to Lions lock's dump tackle on Jordie Barrett

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has given his point of view on the incident that saw British and Irish Lions lock Iain Henderson shown a yellow card in the two sides' 31-all draw in Wellington.

Midway through the second half, Henderson tackled Hurricanes' fullback Jordie Barrett, lifting him above the horizontal - an act that can be deemed worthy of a red card in some cases.

"I was a bit horrified," Boyd said.

"Clearly he was tipped well above the horizontal."

However, Boyd was diplomatic when asked about whether the incident deserved more than a yellow card.