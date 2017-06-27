 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'I was a bit horrified' - Chris Boyd reacts to Lions lock's dump tackle on Jordie Barrett

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has given his point of view on the incident that saw British and Irish Lions lock Iain Henderson shown a yellow card in the two sides' 31-all draw in Wellington.

The Hurricanes coach says that the incident deserved more than a yellow card.
Source: 1 NEWS

Midway through the second half, Henderson tackled Hurricanes' fullback Jordie Barrett, lifting him above the horizontal - an act that can be deemed worthy of a red card in some cases.

"I was a bit horrified," Boyd said.

"Clearly he was tipped well above the horizontal."

However, Boyd was diplomatic when asked about whether the incident deserved more than a yellow card.

"It was probably an orange in my mind - somewhere between a yellow and a red."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
Biggar will be feeling this hit from the second five for a while.

Boom! Ngani Laumape monsters Lions Dan Biggar on his way to try for Hurricanes

00:20
2
It wasn't a haka, but the Hurricanes still had a special welcome for the Lions.

Hurricanes skipper Dane Coles presents Sam Warburton with pre-match korowai

00:19
3
Biggar will be feeling this hit from the second five for a while.

Stalemate! Hurricanes, Lions draw in high scoring thriller in Wellington

00:14
4
The Team NZ helmsman looked like he was definitely looked like he was enjoying the moment with his team.

Watch: Triumphant Peter Burling sings along to classic Kiwi song Victoria during America's Cup celebrations

00:20
5
North needed no second invitation to score this effort against the Hurricanes.

Lions' winger George North pounces on Nehe Milner-Skudder mistake for runaway try against Canes

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:37
The 26-year-old helmsman’s immediate reaction on the boat spoke volumes, after winning the America’s Cup.

Watch: Raw emotion pours out of Team NZ's Peter Burling moments after Cup win as he explains what it means

The 26-year-old helmsman's immediate reaction on the boat spoke volumes, after winning the America's Cup.

01:06
Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton reflects on the boat’s ongoing crisis that started in their final challenger match.

Watch: 'Pretty serious structural issues' - Grant Dalton reveals Team NZ won the America's Cup with a broken boat

"Every time we do a tack or a gybe or whatever, I've just been going 'hold on, hold on' and they have."

00:42
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down.

00:31
Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington.

'I can't believe we won' - family hears from ecstatic America's Cup sailor

Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ