'A bit bored by it' - ex-England footballer Gary Lineker the latest to attack All Blacks' haka

Former England footballer Gary Lineker has become the latest name to question the All Blacks' haka, coming in the wake of last night's 63-0 Rugby World Cup victory over Canada in Oita.

After Irish writer Ewan McKenna called the All Blacks' haka an "unfair advantage," ex-England striker Lineker took to Twitter, in order to poke fun at the pre-match tradition.

"Must be so hard not to just laugh at this if you’re the opposition," Lineker wrote.

"Just a bit bored by it now. How would a dance in anyway intimidate a sportsman.

"Their rugby ability is another matter entirely but the haka... nah."

Lineker's comments didn't wash well with the rugby-supporting Twitter community, with Welsh writer Simon Thomas leading the charge by saying:

"The Haka is an important part of New Zealand culture and widely respected by opposition teams and supporters," he wrote.

"It adds hugely to the sense of occasion too."

Former Daily Mirror editor and TV host Piers Morgan also chipped in, defending the All Blacks' tradition.

"The Haka is one of the greatest spectacles in sport, and of huge cultural importance in New Zealand," Morgan said.