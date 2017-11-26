'A bit better than I'd hoped' – Rieko Ioane's verdict on stellar 2017

Young All Blacks star Rieko Ioane has given his thoughts on a stellar 2017, a year that saw him seal his spot as one of New Zealand and world rugby's best players.

Having displaced Julian Savea on the left wing for the All Blacks, Ioane has shone for the All Blacks this year, earning him nominations for Player of the Year and World Player of the Year at tomorrow's World Rugby Awards in Monaco.

Speaking after the 33-18 win over Wales in Cardiff this morning, Ioane spoke about his progress over the last 12 months.

"This year's probably panned out a bit better than I'd hoped," he said.

"I had goals and aspirations at the start of the year - being an All Black was one of them."