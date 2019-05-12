TODAY |

Billy Vunipola leads Saracens to Champions Cup title with barnstorming run through four defenders to score

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
UK and Europe

Saracens won a third European Champions Cup in four years when it overcame defending champion Leinster from 10-0 down to win their final 20-10 this morning.

"We spoke in the last six weeks about being the toughest team, not in a physical capacity but the mental toughness it takes to win these big games," Saracens captain Brad Barritt said. "It's about soaking up pressure and responding when you get the opportunities. We knew when we went down 10 points there was so much left in the tank."

Leinster used the advantage of a yellow card for Saracens flanker Maro Itoje to scrum, from which prop Tadhg Furlong scored a converted try and 10-0.

But Saracens flyhalf Owen Farrell kicked a penalty conceded by counterpart Jonathan Sexton, and deep in injury time Farrell helped to set up Sean Maitland in the corner for the half to finish 10-10.

In the second, Leinster flanker Scott Fardy was yellow-carded and from the resulting penalty Farrell kicked Saracens ahead. The English side secured victory 13 minutes from time when No. 8 Billy Vunipola picked up from the back of a five-meter scrum and shrugged off four defenders to reach the try-line.

Leinster was pinned in its 22 for the rest of the match, thwarting its hope of a record fifth European crown.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Vunipola's run off the back of a scrum sealed Saracens 20-10 win over Leinster. Source: SKY
    More From
    Rugby
    UK and Europe
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:30
    The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
    Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
    2
    The Newcastle fullback was as elusive as ever as he locked up a 22-10 win for his side.
    Kalyn Ponga seals Knights' win over Bulldogs after devastating step leads to runaway try
    3
    Reece's tries spearheaded the 45-13 victory in Pretoria.
    Red-hot Sevu Reece shows off speed, stepping and jumping skills with hat-trick in Crusaders' big win over Bulls
    4
    Blyde made a perfect return against Russia in the Black Ferns Sevens' first game at the Langford Sevens.
    Michaela Blyde beats four defenders with deadly step, fend and speed en route to runaway try at Canada Sevens
    5
    Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
    'We're an inclusive game' - new Aussie rugby boss says Folau firestorm taking focus off rugby
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    00:15
    The All Blacks halfback was at his cheeky best to set up Matt Faddes' try.

    Aaron Smith bamboozles Jaguares with dummy from ruck to set up Highlanders try
    BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 09 de Julio de 2016: Partido de Super Rugby, Jaguares vs Highlanders en el Estadio José Amalfitani, el Sábado, 09 de Julio de 2016 en Liniers, Buenos Aires, Argentina. (foto: Pablo Gasparini/Gaspafotos/Jaguares)

    As it happened: Highlanders hold off scrappy Jaguares to secure win in Dunedin
    00:30
    Reece's tries spearheaded the 45-13 victory in Pretoria.

    Red-hot Sevu Reece shows off speed, stepping and jumping skills with hat-trick in Crusaders' big win over Bulls
    Boat carrying migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

    Up to 70 migrants drown after boat capsizes off Tunisia