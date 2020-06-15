TODAY |

Big penalty count expected to ease in Super Rugby Aotearoa after whistle-filled opening weekend

Source:  1 NEWS

Rugby’s comeback over the weekend with the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition kicking off also saw the return of something else; penalties – and lots of them.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In just two games almost 60 penalties were awarded. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

In fact, in the two games on Saturday and Sunday there were 61 penalties in 160 minutes of play.

But NZR national referee manager Bryce Lawrence told 1 NEWS it wasn’t a bad thing.

“We had about seven offside penalties each game,” he said.

“A Super Rugby average over the last few years is two a game.”

A stricter offside ruling is something coaches have been calling for and over the weekend the referees took more advice from the assistant referees, or touch judges as they were once known.

“Every call in the weekend, about 14 offsides, was called initially by an AR,” Lawrence said.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said their contribution was noticeable in his team’s 30-20 win over the Hurricanes.

“That's a positive, I think - there's space because the offside line's definitely a little bit further back.”

The area drawing plenty of focus from the referees was the breakdown where coaches and players said something needed to happen.

Pre-lockdown, the game was stifled at the breakdown by players holding on to the ball, defenders off their feet and no room to move out wide.

But that changed over the weekend with players consistently whistled at rucks as soon as they pulled an illegal move.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said it’s about going away and working on their craft to make sure they can operate in the stricter conditions.

“It's up to players and us to adapt as far as how we coach and how we execute those things.”

Referees will keep an eye on breakdowns and offsides again next weekend, and beyond that under the World Rugby edict, Lawrence said.

“The coaches I spoke to, they know it's a work in progress,” he said.

“The refereeing group, we had a debrief last night and we know it's a work in progress for us as well.”

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Beauden Barrett says Dane Coles scoring, dragging him into celebrations was in 'slow motion'
2
NZ unearths next shot put star after eight-year-old breaks age world record
3
Warren Gatland congratulates son through gritted teeth - 'Don’t care whether he’s my son or not'
4
Japan star gives up rugby, Olympics to become a doctor
5
Beauden Barrett marks start of Super Rugby Aotearoa with unique high kicks
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Wallabies coach moves to assure Storm's Fijian flyer of rugby union future

New Zealand Rugby to sell jersey sponsorship to overseas investor for $300m - report
00:58

'A celebration of rugby' – Blues' win not about me, says Beauden Barrett
00:32

Beauden Barrett says Dane Coles scoring, dragging him into celebrations was in 'slow motion'