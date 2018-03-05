 

'It was a big decision for me and my family' - Augustine Pulu leaving Blues, NZ Rugby for Japanese club

1 NEWS
Rugby

Blues captain Augustine Pulu is pulling up roots in New Zealand after confirming today he's headed to Japan to play for the Hino Red Dolphins in 2019.

Pulu announced on the team's website today he was excited about the new adventure.

"I am very pleased to join Hino Red Dolphins and live in Japan with my family," he said.

"It was a big decision for me and my family, but I am feeling good about becoming a member of the Hino Red Dolphins, who have great potential to win after last year.

"I would like to contribute so that Hino Red Dolphins can establish a solid position in the Top League inside and outside the pitch. I really appreciate being part of a team with an amazing coaching staff, players and culture."

Pulu rose through the New Zealand Rugby ranks after his career began provincially with Counties Manukau in 2010; he has since played and captained the Steelers over 60 times.

After cracking Super Rugby with the Chiefs in 2012, Pulu opted to move north to the Blues in 2017 on a two-year deal which expired at the end of this season.

Despite earning two caps for the All Backs in 2014, the halfback has struggled to solidify a place in the national squad with the likes of Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara and Tawera Kerr-Barlow all selected ahead of him.

Augustine Pulu of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
Augustine Pulu of the Blues, 2 March 2018. Source: Photosport
1 NEWS
Crusaders

Ryan Crotty has plenty of Super Rugby playoff experience under his belt since joining the Crusaders nearly a decade ago, but tomorrow night's contest will be a whole new feeling.

The All Blacks midfielder, along with most of the Crusaders squad, will play their first Super Rugby final on home turf tomorrow when they play the Lions at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Crotty joined the Crusaders in 2009 - the year after their previous home final in which they beat the Waratahs 20-12.

He admitted he's excited about the new opportunity.

"It's immensely special," he said.

"One of the reasons you play is for friends, family, your fans - you play to make them proud."

The 29-year-old said he will have a strong fan club in attendance tomorrow with family and friends up in the stands cheering him on.

"To have the opportunity to play in front of them in final, all you can do is give everything and at the end, if it's enough, it's enough and if it's not, as long as you gave everything you'll have no questions.

"I'm looking forward to putting that out there on Saturday night and making mum and dad proud either way."

The Crusaders play the Lions at 7:30pm tomorrow.

The All Blacks midfielder has never won a title in Christchurch since joining the club in 2009. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
The Crusaders aren't trying to suppress the nerves they're feeling heading into tomorrow night's Super Rugby final against the Lions, instead choosing to embrace them.

Midfielder Ryan Crotty told media today the team was feeling confident after training all week for the game at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

"The boys have prepared well - there's been a bit of edge around the team though. It's a final, you'd be a bit worried if there wasn't," he said.

"But the boys are excited. The boys are nervous but I think nerves mean you're ready."

The Lions’ pack is filled with ‘big, strong, physical guys’ captain Sam Whitelock said. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Crotty said while senior members of the team can offer support to less experienced members of the squad, he's confident they'll all perform their roles when the whistle goes.

"You trust the younger guys in how they've prepared all season because we've had big games and they've stepped up."

Tomorrow's contest kicks off at 7:30pm.

Ryan Crotty says the team are confident they’ve prepared correctly for tomorrow’s match. Source: 1 NEWS
