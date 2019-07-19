Bex Mahoney named as first female to referee a Ranfurly Shield game

Former Black Fern turned rugby ref Bex Mahoney has been named as the first woman to officiate a Ranfurly Shield match.

Mahoney hit the headlines late last year when she became the first woman in New Zealand to referee a men's first-class game in the Mitre 10 Heartland Championship.

Now she is going to set another milestone, taking charge of next weekend's Ranfurly Shield clash between Otago and North Otago.

Mahoney appeared on Seven Sharp tonight to talk about her appointment.

"It's a special occasion for me, one I'm really looking forward to and something I will put the same amount of effort into as every game."

She says "hard work, resilience and good family support" helped get her to the level needed to take control of such a big game.

Mahoney told Hilary Barry she "gets a bit of lip" from woman and male players like every other referee in New Zealand's national sport.

Being a former player herself, Mahoney knows what to expect.

"I know what I was like as a player," she joked.