Beware the northern hemisphere, Springboks coach warns All Blacks

Rugby's northern hemisphere sides will provide the All Blacks with a much sterner test than the Springboks at this year's World Cup in Japan, South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus is warning.

Having taken a 23-13 victory in last night's Pool B opener, the All Blacks are now favourites to take top spot in their group, all but guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals.

The result means that the All Blacks will face the runner up of Pool A, likely to be one of Ireland, Scotland or Japan.

Speaking to media after the match though, Erasmus warned the All Blacks to expect more competition from the higher ranked sides of the northern hemisphere.

"People must remember we are (ranked) four or five in the world and there are teams that will handle their kicking game and the specific things they do a little better than we did," Erasmus said.



"We have played them six times in the last few three years so we know each other well, but I think they are definitely the favourites for the World Cup and they have always been. We have never had a doubt about that.



"We just feel we are creeping a little bit closer and challenging them. But they will have different challenges against teams like England, Ireland and Wales, who bring different threats to the party.

"We bring physicality, but they handled our maul, scrum and kicking game pretty well. But when you play teams like Wales and England, they have totally different strengths.



"So by all means I think New Zealand are the favourites, without a doubt, but they will have different tactical challenges against the Northern Hemisphere teams and it will be interesting to see how they handle that.



"But I also think I must stop commenting on them, we have got a hell of a lot to sort out ourselves."