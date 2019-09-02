TODAY |

'Better to be the favourites' – Steve Hansen not pressured by high expectations ahead of Rugby World Cup

Steve Hansen is happy with the All Blacks being labelled as the favourites going into the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The All Blacks' coach had some straight forward logic when asked about the high expectations surrounding the team when September 20 rolls around.

"Don't worry me, better to be the favourite than not the favourite," he explained. 

"If we weren't the favourite it means we're going poor so… even when we're going poor we're the favourites, so, you know," he said shrugging his shoulders.

Former England playmaker Stuart Barnes wrote an opinion piece for The Sunday Times.

The All Blacks play their final Test match against Tonga in Hamilton this weekend before their World Cup campaign kicks off against South Africa on September 21.
 

Hansen is instead focused on the All Blacks putting in a good performance against Tonga this weekend.
