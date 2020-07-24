'The best we've ever seen' – Blues buzzing as Barrett named at first-five

The Blues are prepared to unleash the best first-five in the world in Sunday's Super Rugby Aotearoa clash with the Chiefs, having named Beauden Barrett in his preferred position.

Due to the irresistible form of Otere Black, and lack of other quality options at fullback, Barrett has played all of his short Blues career wearing the number 15 on his back.

However, with Black picking up a neck injury in last weekend's 33-31 defeat to the Highlanders in Wellington, the Blues' hand has been forced, naming Barrett at 10 to face the Chiefs in Sunday's "battle of the Bombays."

Barrett has made no secret of his desire to play at 10, and will this weekend have the chance to show his wares.

Speaking to media in Auckland today, Blues assistant Dan Halangahu couldn't hold back his excitement at the thought of seeing Barrett in full flight on Sunday.

"He makes no question of the fact that it is his favourite position, and he's played his best rugby at 10," Halangahu told media.

"In saying that, he's been awesome around here, he always does what's best for the team.

"Whether he's at 10 or 15, he wants the best team out there, and wants to play his role.

"I'd say he's the best running 10 in the world probably. Probably the best we've ever seen as a running 10.

"I'm probably not giving away any of his secrets that he loves to attack the line, he loves to be a flat, hard running threat.

"But what we're seeing now is that he's bringing the whole rounded game.

"He's kicking off both feet really well. I guess he's bringing that rounded game, but he'll also be a real threat at the line."