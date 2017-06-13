'This is the best rugby nation in the world' - Warren Gatland on Lions' poor results so far

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has defended his side's poor showing so far on their tour of New Zealand after their 23-22 loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Having won just two of their opening four matches, the Lions are facing pressure from their own media to turn results around going into the three Test series with the All Blacks starting June 24.

Gatland however, explained that the quality of the opposition meant he's faced with a more difficult task than what the British media give credit for.

"We've known all along that this is the best rugby nation in the world," Gatland said.

"Every week, we're going to be up against it."

"The thing about coming here, and the schedule that we have it just comes hard every single match - but that's the ideal preparation."