'The best back row we can put on the park': Steve Hansen on Savea, Cane and Read back row

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says he's named his best-possible loose forward line-up for Saturday's Bledisloe Cup clash with the Wallabies in Perth. 

Captain Kieran Read will wear the number eight jersey, with Ardie Savea at blindisde and Sam Cane wearing number seven.

“Probably the best back row we can put on the park,” Hansen told All Blacks TV.

Hansen said Savea has been in "outstanding form" in Super Rugby, and hailed Sam Cane's recovery from a broken neck. 

"He was a real physical presence on the park and he’s a natural seven.”

Sam Cane leaves the field after a historic win to Ireland. New Zealand All Blacks v Ireland test match rugby at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. Saturday 5 November 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Sam Cane Source: Photosport

“Reado, he’s coming back into his true from.

“Once people will see what we’re doing on Saturday they’ll agree that they’re the guys we should pick,” Hansen said.

In other selections Hansen is keeping Richie Mo’unga at first five-eighth and Beauden Barret at fullback.

Dane Coles returns to start at hooker, Anton Lienert-Brown and Jack Goodhue making up the midfield.

Scott Barret is set to make a return from a broken hand and starts at lock, Aaron Smith replaces TJ Perenara in the starting side which sees Perenara shift to the bench.

Barrett will be hoping to run out against Argentina at Yarrow Stadium on Saturday.
Source: 1 NEWS

All Blacks 

15: Beauden Barrett, 14: Ben Smith, 13: Jack Goodhue, 12: Anton Lienert-Brown, 11: Rieko Ioane, 10: Richie Mo'unga, 9: Aaron Smith; 8: Kieran Read (c), 7: Sam Cane, 6: Ardie Savea, 5: Sam Whitelock, 4: Scott Barrett, 3: Owen Franks, 2: Dane Coles, 1: Joe Moody. Reserves: 16: Codie Taylor, 17: Atu Moli, 18: Angus Ta'avao, 19: Patrick Tuipulotu, 20: Matt Todd; 21: TJ Perenara, 22: Ngani Laumape, 23: George Bridge.

Wallabies 

15. Kurtley Beale, 14. Reece Hodge, 13. James O'Connor, 12. Samu Kerevi (vc), 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. Christian Lealiifano, 9. Nic White, 8. Isi Naisarani, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 6. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5. Rory Arnold, 4. Izack Rodda, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. Tolu Latu, 1. Scott Sio. Reserves 16. Folau Fainga'a, 17. James Slipper, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Adam Coleman, 20. Luke Jones, 21. Will Genia, 22. Matt To'omua, 23. Tom Banks

The All Blacks have named a dynamic back row for Saturday’s Test with Australia in Perth. Source: All Blacks TV
