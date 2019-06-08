TODAY |

Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties

Ben Smith didn't just get to share his final Highlanders game in Dunedin with his long-time teammates - his daughter Annabelle also got to spend time on the pitch with him too.

The All Blacks fullback was on water boy and kicking tee duties for the Highlanders in last night's draw with the Bulls at Forsyth Barr Stadium but he had help from Annabelle to make sure he could perform his role.

Smith has been sidelined for the Highlanders with a hamstring issue since June and while it was hoped he would get to join fellow departing All Black Waisake Naholo in playing in last night's Dunedin send off, his injury prevented him.

Instead, Smith was joined by his daughter for the evening.

Annabelle was spotted alongside her dad when the pair went out to give the tee to Josh Ioane ahead of a conversion attempt, with the three-year-old sporting a Highlanders jersey emblazed with the No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.

Smith was presented with a multi-team jersey at a presentation after the match from the Highlanders organisation with Otago, Green Island, Highlanders, and Kings High School - the teams he's played - all represented.

Smith is headed overseas to play in France after this year's World Cup to play with Pau while Naholo is off to join the London Irish.

    Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back. Source: SKY
    
    
