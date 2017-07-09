Ben Smith to take All Blacks sabbatical - report

All Blacks fullback and vice-captain Ben Smith will take time away with a sabbatical later this year, the NZ Herald have reported.

Smith re-signed with New Zealand Rugby earlier this year, with a sabbatical clause in his new deal giving him the option of taking time away from playing in New Zealand.

It is expected that Smith will exercise his option after the second Bledisloe Cup Test with the Wallabies in Dunedin on August 26, seeing him miss the remainder of the Rugby Championship as well as the All Blacks' end of year tour to the Northern Hemisphere.

Smith, 31, has struggled with injuries in 2017, missing nearly the entire three Test series with the British and Irish Lions after sustaining a head-knock in the opening match at Eden Park on June 24.

All Blacks medical staff diagnosed the issue as an "inner ear malfunction" rather than a concussion, and he missed the Highlanders' victory over the Reds on Friday night as a precaution.

Smith will take part in his side's Super Rugby quarter-final with the Crusaders next week.