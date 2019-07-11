TODAY |

Ben Smith staying coy on All Blacks' captaincy talk: 'Someone else will step in'

Ben Smith is keeping his cards close to his chest over possibly serving as All Blacks captain in next week's Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Buenos Aires, with no regular leader currently with the squad.

With Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock both given a week off from All Blacks duty, Steve Hansen is yet to appoint a captain for next weekend's Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

The duo of Sam Cane or Smith loom as two obvious candidates, while Dane Coles, TJ Perenara and Brodie Retallick all have experience captaining their respective Super Rugby sides.

Speaking to media in Auckland today, though, Smith gave nothing away as to who will lead the All Blacks in Buenos Aires.

"Obviously, them [Read and Whitelock] not being involved will give others an opportunity," Smith said.

"The good thing about this team is there's so many leaders [that] someone else will step in and do that job.

"Through the Super Rugby franchises there's so many leaders that that's a positive within this environment."

Quizzed about his own leadership ambitions for the week, Smith again let it go through to the keeper.

"I haven't really thought about it. It's something that they'll decide next week."

The All Blacks' touring party to Argentina will be announced later this week.

With Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock out, the All Blacks are without a captain to face Argentina. Source: 1 NEWS
