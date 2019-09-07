TODAY |

Ben Smith returns to form with try-scoring double as All Blacks thrash Tonga

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Ben Smith gave a reminder of his class, scoring twice for the All Blacks in this afternoon's 92-7 victory over Tonga in Hamilton.

Having lost his spot in the All Blacks' first XV to youngster Sevu Reece, 33-year-old Smith returned to his favoured position of fullback for this afternoon's clash, with Tonga paying the price.

The All Blacks' vice captain was back to his best in the black jersey, grabbing not one, but two of the All Blacks' 14 tries, showing coach Steve Hansen that form may be temporary, but class is permanent.

Smith's performance will now give the All Blacks confidence of his ability at fullback, should they not want to persist with their dual playmaker strategy heading into the Rugby World Cup later this month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks' fullback scored twice in the 92-7 victory in Hamilton. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Blacks fall short of 100 points in World Cup warm up thrashing of Tonga
2
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
3
Fans raise the roof for 'moment against silence' at All Blacks, Tonga clash in Hamilton
4
Ex-All Black Troy Flavell scores cheeky winner as NZ Barbarians beat Pacific Legends
5
All Blacks won't make RWC final, says man who led England's disastrous 2015 campaign
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:14

England demolish Italy to round off Rugby World Cup preparations

Tasman have outclassed Counties in round 5 of the Mitre 10 Cup running in 36 points

As it happened: Tasman have run riot by thumping Counties 36-0 in Pukekohe
00:20

All Blacks welcome Ryan Crotty return against Tonga: 'He needs the footy'