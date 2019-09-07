Ben Smith returns to form with try-scoring double as All Blacks thrash Tonga

Ben Smith gave a reminder of his class, scoring twice for the All Blacks in this afternoon's 92-7 victory over Tonga in Hamilton.

Having lost his spot in the All Blacks' first XV to youngster Sevu Reece, 33-year-old Smith returned to his favoured position of fullback for this afternoon's clash, with Tonga paying the price.

The All Blacks' vice captain was back to his best in the black jersey, grabbing not one, but two of the All Blacks' 14 tries, showing coach Steve Hansen that form may be temporary, but class is permanent.