Ben Smith to miss Highlanders' trip to South Africa with ankle injury

Highlanders captain and All Blacks fullback Ben Smith is reportedly staying in New Zealand as his Super Rugby side heads for South Africa after an ankle injury sustained in last night's historic win put him in a moon boot.

Highlanders captain Ben Smith in action against the Hurricanes. Source: Photosport

A Highlanders spokesperson told 1 NEWS Smith will miss matches against the Cheetahs and Bulls and will be assessed for the Highlanders' final stop on their road trip when they face the Force in Perth in three weeks time.

Smith injured his left ankle in the sixth minute of his side's record 57-14 win over their Stormers in Dunedin last night but continued to play in the game after it was strapped.