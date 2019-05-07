Ben Smith may've played his last game for Highlanders with injury side-lining him for 6-8 weeks

The Highlanders confirmed today that All Blacks fullback Ben Smith is set to be side-lined for 6-8 weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury last Saturday against the Chiefs.

Late in the second half Smith hyper-extended his leg after slipping into a big tackle by Chiefs flanker Luke Jacobson.

The 32-year-old's hamstring strain could rule him out for the remainder of the Super Rugby season, meaning last Saturday's 31-31 draw could have been his last match for the Otago Super Rugby franchise.

"He's had a high hamstring strain, he's going to be out for 6-8 weeks," said Highlanders assistant coach Glenn Delaney.

"Normal sort of process for those sorts of things (injury), classic rugby incident where he just got caught in a tackle and overextended.

"He'll be back as quick as he can with the right rehab."