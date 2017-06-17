 

Ben Smith leading by example on All Blacks' captaincy debut: 'I had to make sure my own performance was up to it'

All Blacks fullback and stand-in captain Ben Smith has spoken about his role in leading the side in the 78-0 victory over Manu Samoa at Eden Park last night.

The fullback played his first Test as skipper in the 78-0 win against Samoa.
Standing in for the injured Kieran Read, Smith took charge of his first match as All Blacks' skipper, an experience that saw him excel.

"I just had to make sure that my own performance was up to it, that I got out there and played as well as I could do to help this team," Smith said.

"The main thing for us will be to recover well and then look forward to next week."

Smith could be in line to lead the side against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park for the start of their three Test series with the All Blacks on June 24 if Read has recovered from injury.

